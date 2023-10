Shipping is among the target markets singled out by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) for its newly launched ammonia swap and futures contracts.

These two contracts will reference Argus’ Ammonia FOB Middle East and CFR East Asia indexes, listed out to two years forward.

“Ammonia has the potential to play a key role as an alternative source and carrier of cleaner and renewable energy, particularly in the maritime industry,” said William Chin, head of commodities at SGX Group.