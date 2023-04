Norden has teamed up with greenhouse gas insetting platform 123Carbon to offer the Denmark bulker and tanker operator’s customers options to tackle emissions in their supply chain.

Copenhagen-based Norden will use the new 123Carbon platform to turn its reductions in CO 2 -equivalent emissions reductions from biofuels into a token that it can allocate to customers.

Those customers will be able to apply that insetting token toward reductions in their indirect supply chain emissions known as Scope 3.