Shipping will have to prepare for a multi-fuel future, with the industry divided over how the global fleet will be powered by 2050, a report says.

Many shipping companies expect fleets to run on multiple types of fuel well into the future, according to a survey of 29 businesses that represent one-fifth of global tonnage.

Businesses that responded to the survey were more likely to champion decarbonisation than the broader industry, but they still expect fuel oil to take the largest share of fuels consumed by 2050.