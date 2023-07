Environmental regulations topped the agenda at Pireas 2023 — the 8th Global Shipbrokers Forum held in Piraeus on 29 and 30 June.

The biennial event is organised by the Hellenic Shipbrokers Association (HSA), which this year picked the Baltic Exchange as a co-host.

Just as the International Maritime Organization is about to revise its long-term greenhouse gas emission strategy, scepticism abounded among some panel participants about the pace, adequacy and expediency of such environmental targets.