A somewhat mysterious reversal of fortunes in stock performance by Connecticut-based dry owner Eagle Bulk Shipping has analysts at Clarksons Securities pitching the share as a bargain buy opportunity.

New York-listed Eagle, which was the top returner of the bulker group in 2022, has followed up that showing with a sector-lagging 13% slide year to date for reasons that appear to puzzle the researchers.

Eagle Bulk sees 'positive momentum' in supramaxes. 'But it's taking time'
“We see no compelling reason for this underperformance, so we consider it a very appealing buying opportunity,” wrote analysts Frode Morkedal and Even Kolsgaard in a client note on Wednesday.