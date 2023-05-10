A somewhat mysterious reversal of fortunes in stock performance by Connecticut-based dry owner Eagle Bulk Shipping has analysts at Clarksons Securities pitching the share as a bargain buy opportunity.

New York-listed Eagle, which was the top returner of the bulker group in 2022, has followed up that showing with a sector-lagging 13% slide year to date for reasons that appear to puzzle the researchers.

“We see no compelling reason for this underperformance, so we consider it a very appealing buying opportunity,” wrote analysts Frode Morkedal and Even Kolsgaard in a client note on Wednesday.