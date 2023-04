Danish investor J Lauritzen has pumped more cash into offshore wind shipping by taking a stake in Scorpio Group shipowner Eneti.

The Copenhagen group said the US-listed wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) operation is a “visionary” company that has an important role in the decarbonisation journey.

Lauritzen chief executive Kristian Morch told TradeWinds: “We do not usually reveal the specific size of our investments but our usual ticket size is $10m to $20m and this one fits that bracket.”