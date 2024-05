Abu Dhabi-listed Adnoc Logistics & Services has raised its 2024 full-year revenue growth forecast upwards to a low 30% range in 2024 from a previous high teens percentage, following a robust reporting performance in the first quarter.

The multi-sector shipping giant said on Wednesday that it had generated a net profit of AED 712m ($194m), or AED 0.10 per share, representing a 34% increase over a net profit of AED 533m in the first quarter of 2023.