Sealink International’s independent auditor has raised concerns about the Malaysian offshore support vessel builder’s ability to “continue as a going concern”.

Grant Thornton Malaysia PLT said Sealink incurred a net loss of MYR 20.1m ($4.55m) during the fiscal year ending 31 December 2022 and as such, its total current liabilities have exceeded its total current assets by MYR 49.9m.

“These events or conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty which may cast doubt about the group’s ability to continue as going concern,” the auditor said.