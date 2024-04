Glencore’s former top copper trader and now billionaire investor Aristotelis (Telis) Mistakidis has clinched a deal to become the biggest shareholder of small but expanding Greek shipping lender Aegean Baltic Bank (ABBank).

According to a report in the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, Mistakidis agreed on Friday to buy a 48% stake in the bank from the founding Afthonidis family, Greek shipowner John Coustas and other minority shareholders.