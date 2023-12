Borealis Maritime Limited recruited Peter Wessel-Aas from Fearnley Securities as an investment manager.

Wessel-Aas will be a member of the investment team and based in the United Arab Emirates.

“We are glad having been able to win such a strong candidate joining our team and strengthening our coverage of the Asian and Middle Eastern markets,” Borealis Maritime CEO Christoph Toepfer said in an email to TradeWinds.