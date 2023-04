Denmark’s Bunker Holding Group has expanded its financial firepower to help owners with the rising cost of fuel.

The giant bunker supplier said it has sealed its biggest-ever loan for $1.11bn and increased its overall funding framework by 33% from $2.4bn to $3.2bn.

The new banking syndicate reflects Bunker Holding’s global reach, with the addition of large international lenders, the USTC-owned company added.