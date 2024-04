Hyundai Glovis is stacking up the global car-carrier orderbook with six newbuildings worth $750m.

The South Korean logistic and shipping company said on Thursday it will be building six LNG dual-fuel 10,800-ceu PCTCs as part of its mid-to-long term strategy to ensure stable shipping and logistics services its clients.

Hyundai Glovis did not disclose where the new car carriers will be constructed but said it will be taking delivery of the sextet by end of 2028.