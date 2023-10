BW Group has had no trouble offloading a 6% chunk of VLGC spin-off BW LPG.

On Tuesday, the Singapore group announced its intention to sell 8.4m shares in the Oslo-listed company.

On Wednesday, BW LPG said this deal had been completed at NOK 120 per share, raising NOK 1bn ($91.9m).

The deal capitalised on a surge in value that has seen the price rise to all-time highs on the back of record spot rates for VLGCs, and it could also help pave the way for a planned listing in New York.