Car carrier rates have surged to new all-time highs in a volatile market, according to Norway’s Hoegh Autoliners.

The Oslo-listed company said its average gross freight earnings in March were $96.10 per cbm, up 11.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

The average for the last three months stood at $87.90 per cbm.

The net figure was $79.80 per cbm, a jump of 16.9%