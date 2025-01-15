Chinese marine solutions firm ContiOcean Environment Tech Group has raised HKD 273.4m ($35m) from its public listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE).

The company had initially issued 10m shares in its global offering on 9 January, of which 10% (1m shares) were Hong Kong shares or H shares, priced at HKD 39.80 apiece.

According to ContiOcean’s announcement on the HKSE, they had to reallocate the structure of the global offering because the “international offer shares was undersubscribed, and the Hong Kong offer shares were oversubscribed”.