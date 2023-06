Sanctioned Russian state shipowner Sovcomflot (SCF Group) continues to chip away at bond maturities originally sold outside Russia.

The tanker and LNG carrier owner has been hit by an inability to pay coupons on two Irish issues worth $928m after its payment agent refused to handle its money after the invasion of Ukraine.

Sovcomflot has now revealed the agent is Citibank.

The owner has been exchanging eurobonds for Russian-registered notes.