Norwegian investment bank Cleaves Securities has seen a big gain in value from its shipping fund over its first year of operation.
The Cleaves Shipping Fund, run by the Cleaves Asset Management (CAM) unit, logged a rate of return of 28.8%
Norwegian fund’s boss Carl Synvis says crude and product carriers set for an early start to more profitable winter season
Norwegian investment bank Cleaves Securities has seen a big gain in value from its shipping fund over its first year of operation.
The Cleaves Shipping Fund, run by the Cleaves Asset Management (CAM) unit, logged a rate of return of 28.8%