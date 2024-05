Neptune Maritime Leasing, a growing ship finance platform controlled by US-listed shipping giant Costamare, is reaching out to grab a piece of the action in Asia.

The Harris Antoniou-led company announced on Wednesday that seasoned corporate banker Chih Keong Kwek, former chief risk officer at ABN AMRO Singapore, joined his team as director of origination Asia.

Based in the city-state, Kwek will “help us expand our coverage of the ever-growing Asian market”, Antoniou said.