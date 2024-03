Connecticut-based Eagle Bulk Shipping has rewarded investors with a profit and a quarterly dividend in what is quite likely its finale as a publicly traded shipowner.

The Gary Vogel-led owner outperformed consensus analyst expectations with net income of $6.7m or $0.71 per share that does not include adjustments for deal costs in its pending takeover by Star Bulk Carriers of Greece, which will go to a vote on 5 April.