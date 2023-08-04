Connecticut-based Eagle Bulk Shipping is not fretting over its liquidity position despite splashing out $219m to buy out backer Oaktree Capital Management and now confronting a dry bulk market that is taking longer than expected to lift off tepid rates.
Eagle Bulk remains confident in liquidity after drain of Oaktree shares buy
Gary Vogel says the unwinding of congestion, China weakness and a continued lack of scrapping are all retarding a dry bulk rebound
4 August 2023
