Euronav may be all done as a bellwether public play on the tanker market.

Indeed, it may be finished even as a marginal play on tankers.

That’s remarkable, considering that even after selling 24 modern VLCCs to John Fredriksen’s Frontline, Euronav moves forward with a fully delivered fleet of 20 VLCCs, 26 suezmaxes and two floating storage units.

That, in the estimation of Stifel transport analyst Ben Nolan, makes Euronav the largest pure-play in the crude tanker sector among all public companies.