Auerbach Schiffahrt-backed digital shipping venture capital firm Flagship Founders has welcomed some big new names on board.

Compatriot German shipowner F Laiesz has taken part in its latest €3.5m ($3.8m) funding round, together with Starthub Ventures and board member Philipp Ahrenkiel, who is described as a “business angel”.

The aim is to build further technology ventures and expand its team.

Flagship Founders claims to be the first European venture studio focused on maritime technologies, logistics and shipping.