In the simplest form, five equity analysts assembled on a panel at Capital Link’s annual international shipping forum on Monday favoured tankers as their top stock bet for 2023.

But for three of the researchers, the focus was on tankers carrying LPG rather than the more mainstream choices in crude and clean products.

LPG rules, but which owner?

The stockpickers had their feet put to the fire by panel moderator Jerry Kalogiratos, who as chief executive of Evangelos Marinakis’ Capital Product Partners also has experience in the gas sector, albeit with LNG tankers.