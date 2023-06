Finland’s Rederiaktiebolaget Eckero is trying to reduce finance costs through a bond buyback.

The owner of three ro-ro cargo ships and three ropaxes said it has launched a tender offer to acquire up to €20m ($21.55m) of an Oslo-listed issue due in October 2026.

Eckero will pay 105.5% of the nominal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest.

The owner said the move was being made as part of its commitment “to exercise active management of its balance sheet”.