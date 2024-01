Norwegian shipping stocks had another great year in 2023 and spearheaded the rise of the Oslo stock exchange.

“What a year 2023 proved to be for shipping equity returns, with VLGC equities leading the pack followed by the tanker names,” Fearnley Securities analysts Oystein Vaagen and Fredrik Dybwad said in an outlook report.

The Oslo Shipping Index increased about 50% last year while the Oslo benchmark advanced only 10%.