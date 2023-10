Two Brazilian investment funds have hiked their stake in Log-In Logistica Intermodal, the Brazilian operator of container ships and terminals controlled by MSC Group, to 15%.

The Sao Paulo-listed company said it received a letter from Alaska Investimentos and LAPB Gestao de Recursos Financieros jointly informing the outfit that they hold nearly 16.1m shares.

The stake is worth BRL 538m ($106m) at the latest price on Brazil’s B3 stock exchange.