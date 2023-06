Norway’s GC Rieber Shipping is handing over a valuable stake in its seismic survey vessel spin-off to investors.

Shareholders will receive shares totalling 8.5% in Shearwater GeoServices as an extraordinary dividend.

GC Rieber has been moving into wind shipping with an order for new wind vessels in Turkey.

“The board of directors find it desirable for GC Rieber Shipping to focus on its core activities in order to pursue opportunities in the market,” the Oslo-listed company said.