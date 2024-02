This space is getting hot.

That’s essentially the view of the sale-and-purchase market for large, modern bulk carriers from the desk of Genco Shipping & Trading chief executive John Wobensmith, who’s dabbled in it both as a buyer and seller in recent weeks.

“I’d call it a little bit of a frenzy to be quite honest with you,” Wobensmith told Jefferies lead shipping analyst Omar Nokta after presenting Genco’s fourth-quarter earnings on an investor call on Thursday.