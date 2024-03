Thanks, but no thanks.

That essentially was the message from New York-listed Genco Shipping & Trading on Tuesday to Greek shipping magnate George Economou as it rejected his two nominees to the company’s board of directors and appointed its own candidate.

The Manhattan-based dry bulk outfit has tapped Rio Tinto veteran Paramita Das to become Genco’s seventh director

Genco said it acted on a search process that began in the middle of 2023, or months before Economou became involved as a 5.4%