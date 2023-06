Oslo-listed Gram Car Carriers (GCC) is making quick progress towards its stock buyback target.

The tonnage provider announced a plan to acquire 300,000 of its own shares a month ago.

The idea was to increase its ability to rewards bosses or pursue acquisitions with the stock.

A series of deals since 31 May has added 83,000 shares to the total, at prices ranging between NOK 163 and NOK 169.70