Oslo-listed Gram Car Carriers (GCC) has posted a big jump in earnings after rates hit all-time highs.

Time charter rates remained stable at record levels for most of 2023, before increasing to new record levels in the fourth quarter due to continued strong demand and limited near-term open vessel supply, the Norwegian owner said.

A 12-month panamax contract was estimated at $115,000 per day at the end of December, according to data from UK shipbroker Clarksons.