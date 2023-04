Gram Car Carriers (GCC) has revealed how tough it is to persuade other owners to part with secondhand ships in record markets.

The Oslo-listed owner’s chief executive Georg Whist told a conference call with analysts that the company has held a lot of discussions over potential purchases.

But it has not been able to finalise any of these.

“There are very few [deals] out there, which is normal in a strong market,” Whist said.