A European Union-funded bank bailout vehicle said on Friday it had raised just over €1bn ($1.08bn) from the sale of a 22% stake in the National Bank of Greece — one of the country’s biggest lenders, which also has a considerable shipping portfolio.

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) did not identify the buyers.

However, it is widely expected that no single private anchor shareholder has emerged to wield a dominant influence over the lender.