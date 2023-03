Hoegh Autoliners has recorded its best net freight rate of the current car carrier boom.

The Oslo-listed owner said it carried 1.3m cbm of cargo in February, down from 1.4m cbm in January, simply because there were fewer days in February.

But the net rate rose from $69.20 per cbm in January to $72.30 per cbm last month.

This is also 5.8%