Boosted by soaring tanker earnings, Imperial Petroleum has redeemed early the second of its three major bank loans, nearly wiping out its entire debt amid rising interest rates.

The Nasdaq-listed owner of eight tankers and four bulkers announced on Tuesday it has repaid “early and in full” an outstanding $30m from a loan with the National Bank of Greece (NBG).

The company made a similar move on 3 April, for the $23.2m