Imperial Petroleum, a US-listed owner of eight tankers and four bulkers, has taken advantage of robust shipping markets to repay much of its debt ahead of time.

The Harry Vafias-led company said in a statement on Monday that it has recently repaid “early and in full” an outstanding $23.2m from a loan with DNB Bank.

This slashes the company’s total debt in one stroke by about a third, to $45m.

Imperial’s DNB loan had been secured with first priority mortgages against half the company’s tanker fleet — the 115,000-dwt aframax Stealth Berana (built 2010) and three product tankers: the 47,000-dwt Clean Thrasher and Magic Wand (both built 2008), and the 46,000-dwt Clean Sanctuary (built 2009).