New York-listed diversified tanker owner International Seaways has signed a Nordea-led $160m revolving credit facility secured by five tankers and carrying links to environmental sustainability goals.

The lending carries an interest margin of 190 basis points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate. That rate can vary depending on attaining certain sustainability benchmarks, but not by much: 0.075% in either direction, according to a filing with US securities regulators after the close of trading on Monday.