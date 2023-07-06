A repeat investor in shipping equity deals led by investment bank Maxim Group has been charged with fraud by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for what it said is a long-standing practice of trading violations, including “naked” short-selling of shares.
Investor in Maxim shipping deals faces fraud charges from SEC for earlier trades
This week’s Streetwise takes a look at allegations of illegal short-selling practices by Sabby Management and principal Hal Mintz
6 July 2023 12:29 GMT Updated 6 July 2023 15:16 GMT
