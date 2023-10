Japan’s Iyo Bank, Hiroshima Bank and Chugoku Bank have joined the Poseidon Principles, a finance industry initiative to promote decarbonisation in the shipping industry.

Most of the big-name Japanese Tokyo-based shipping lenders have already signed up, but this is the first time smaller, independent regional banks based in western Japan have joined.

Although the three regional banks have seemingly acted independently, they all announced the move on the same day.