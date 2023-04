US bank JP Morgan has revealed institutional investors have acquired the 50% of Norwegian Car Carriers (NOCC) sold by Tom Erik Klaveness and his family earlier this month.

The investors advised by JP Morgan Global Alternative’s Global Transportation Group (GTG) already owned the other half of the Norwegian operator.

As part of the deal, NOCC has acquired all the minority shares in NOCC Atlantic DIS, becoming the 100% owner of the 6,754-ceu vessel NOCC Atlantic (built 2009).