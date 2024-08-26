Sabrina Chao and Kenneth Lam’s ship finance venture SeaKapital Holdings and Chinese shipowner Seacon Shipping have come together and set up a joint venture called Continental Kapital Shipping.

The 50-50 joint company will be based in Hong Kong in a bid to elevate city’s standing as an international shipping hub.

“The alliance between the shipping groups of mainland China and Hong Kong represents a closer collaboration of the two countries which is expected to contribute to augmenting China’s endeavours to be a modern shipping power,” said Continental Kapital.