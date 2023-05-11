Have you heard the one about the equity analyst suggesting shipowners cool it on dividends so that they will have money for newbuildings when they’re needed?
This may sound like a joke, but it’s real and coming from the desk of Chris Robertson, who was hired by Deutsche Bank last year to handle shipping coverage under the lead of veteran analyst Amit Mehrotra.
Now, we all know that analysts are usually the ones cheering on the dividends.
Subscribe to Streetwise
Ship finance is a riddle industry players need to solve to survive in a capital-intense business.