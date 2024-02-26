Seatrium, the Singapore shipyard group, has slumped to a full-year loss of SGD 1.9bn ($1.4bn) on the back of a series of huge write-downs.

The SGX-listed company reported SGD 2bn in asset write-downs, provisions for contracts, legal and corporate claims, and merger expenses.

Seatrium, which was formed by last year’s merger of Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Offshore & Marine, said revenue for the year saw a three-fold increase to SGD 7.3bn.

The group’s net order book now stands at SGD 16.2bn of which 39% is for renewables and cleaner/green solutions following the addition of orders worth SGD 4.5bn in 2023 and year-to-date 2024.

During the year, Seatrium said it strengthened its balance sheet with a stronger liquidity position and improved debt maturity profile.

“The group proactively secured over SGD 3.5bn in new loans, refinancing, and trade financing, including over SGD 2.5bn in green or sustainability-linked facilities,” it said.

“In addition, the group collected almost SGD 1bn in receivables from Borr Drilling two years ahead of time and increased its cash holdings to over SGD 2bn, with undrawn committed credit facilities of over SGD 1bn.”

Seatrium also announced that it had reached settlement agreements with the Brazilian Authorities in relation to the Operation Car Wash anti-corruption probe, amounting to a settlement payment of SGD 182.4m, subject to post-closing compliance obligations.

In addition, the group has also made a provision of SGD 82.4m for indemnity to Keppel Corp in relation to this matter.

“The in-principle settlement agreements with the Brazilian Authorities allow us to move forward as a new organisation committed to the highest standards of governance,” said Seatrium CEO Chris Ong.

Looking ahead, Seatrium said the offshore & marine industry continues to be well supported by strong industry tailwinds arising from the global energy transition and energy security.

“With the successful completion of the integration and strategic review, the group is expected to benefit from its deep customer relationships and derive greater synergies from an enlarged business footprint, operational scale and enhanced capabilities,” the company said.

As part of its capital structure review, Seatrium also announced that it will undertake a 20:1 share consolidation exercise to “increase market interest and attractiveness in its listed shares”.

Seatrium operates shipyards and other facilities in Singapore, Brazil, China, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Norway, the United Kingdom and the US.