For 16 years, the bankers of AMA Capital Partners were on top of the world.

Well, that may be a bit of an exaggeration. But they were doing business from the penthouse offices of the 300-metre-high Chrysler Building — briefly the world’s tallest building upon completion in 1930.

AMA each June opened its headquarters in the iconic art deco skyscraper for a headline cocktail reception during Marine Money Week, giving guests free rein to take in the panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline enjoyed by the bankers daily.