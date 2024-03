Fundraising in global capital markets for shipowners is at a years-long low.

And that’s not necessarily a bad thing, unless you happen to be one of the investment bankers who makes a living off collecting fees when companies sell stock, bonds or a mash-up of the two.

But there may be a turn coming, and it was a prominent lender — not an investment banker — who was able to articulate that case on Monday morning at the annual Capital Link international shipping forum in New York.