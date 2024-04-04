Tanker stocks continued to make money for investors in the first three months of 2024, but they surrendered last year’s industry-leading position to listed companies in dry bulk and container ship leasing.

Meanwhile, the once-hot gas sector failed to stay in the black for the past quarter, while liner companies still struggled amid an oversupply of tonnage.

Those were the results of first-quarter performance for the (mostly) New York-listed shipping stocks under the coverage of investment bank Jefferies in a survey done in conjunction with Streetwise.