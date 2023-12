Dutch lender ABN AMRO is aiming to grab a big piece of shipping’s carbon trading business while helping clients to decarbonise.

The bank has launched a desk to handle the sector’s inclusion in the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) from 1 January.

The new service will offer over-the-counter European Union Allowance (EUA) trading, as well as on-venue deals via ABN AMRO Clearing.