NRP’s shipping fund had a zero return in the fourth quarter after concluding investing in the third quarter.

“In a challenging Q4 for tankers and bulkers, Premium Maritime Fund 2022 demonstrated resilience, delivering flat overall performance while paying its first investor dividend,” NRP Maritime Asset Management said in a post on LinkedIn.

“Strong cash flow and charter cover effectively offset declines in asset values, highlighting the advantages of diversification across segments and employment,” the firm added.