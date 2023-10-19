The pending combination of two of the world’s biggest players in the wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) market took a big step on Thursday as the parties filed a formal registration statement with US securities regulators.

The joint filing by Cadeler of Denmark and Monaco-headquartered Eneti signifies that the proposed merger has cleared any questions held by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and paves the way for a tender offer to Eneti shareholders expected to be completed within the quarter.