The vote is on for New York-listed Pangaea Logistics Solutions in its shares-based acquisition of 15 bulkers from the fleet of private MT Maritime Management.

Pangaea has set a 30 December date for a vote at its headquarters in Newport, Rhode Island on a $295m deal that burst into public view on 23 September.

The balloting originally had been penciled in for 2 December, and Pangaea has been navigating the regulatory process with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and awaiting approval of its proxy filings.